Local News 10.8.2017 10:51 am

Maleka keen on Chippa assistant post

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Mpho Maleka of Aces celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Black Aces and Golden Arrows from Puma Rugby Stadium on February 27, 2011 in Witbank, South Africa.Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Former Moroka Swallows striker Mpho Maleka says he would jump at the opportunity of working with Dan Malesela at Chippa United.

 

The Chilli Boys are without an assistant coach following the departure of Orlando Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi from the club’s technical team after only a month on the job.

“I would like to get an assistant coach position and learn, maybe in the NFD or PSL. If Dan Malesela calls me I would jump to it, if I can be a second assistant I would take it I just want to learn,” said Maleka.

Maleka coached ABC Motsepe League side Winners Park before deciding to take time off to complete his studies towards a Caf B licence.

“I want to complete my studies away from the media, then I will go look for an assistant coaching position where I can get the knowledge that I need to become a good coach in the PSL or NFD,” said Maleka.

