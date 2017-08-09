‘Shuffle’ calls for skilful players to be bold

A lack of exciting players who are not afraid of taking on opponents has been listed as one of the reasons the Soweto Derby has lost its spark over the years.

Mahlangu said although coaches – especially those with European influence – are partly to blame for such the players need to stand up and be counted.

“A coach’s job depends on results so they will enforce a system which will get them results,” said Mahlangu.

“It is up to a player to introduce his skill to the system. When (Muhsin) Ertugral started at Chiefs he tried to change my style but I did it my way but ensured the team benefited at all times and he gradually warmed up to it.

“He realised that using my skill could win him games and surprise opponents. We need players who will be bold enough to do that these days. They need to be confident in their ability to win matches and show the coach that it works,” he added.

