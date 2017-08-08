AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson

Johnson, who coached Platinum Stars before he was replaced by Peter Butler, replaces Zimbabwean mentor Joey Antipas.

“AmaZulu FC, Joey Antipas and his assistant, Prince Matore have reached an agreement to terminate their working relationship for the coming season on mutual consent.

“Former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United Coach, Cavin Johnson has been appointed as AmaZulu Head Coach with immediate effect,” read a statement on the club’s website.

AmaZulu general manager, Lunga Sokhela has thanked Antipas and Matore for their contribution to Usuthu.

“We’d like to wish Mr Antipas and Matore the best of luck in their future endeavors, we thank them for their time spent with us,” said Sokhela.

