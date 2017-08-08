 
Local News 8.8.2017

Komphela gearing up for United battle

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes SuperSport United will bring their A game when the sides meet in Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal.

The sides will meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“It is going to be a closely contested match,” said Steve Komphela. “We finished respectively fourth (Kaizer Chiefs) and fifth (SuperSport United) on the log, which makes it a tight match.”

“SuperSport are a good side and, besides a few new players, they also have a new coach in Eric Tinkler,” Komphela added. “We will be looking at progressing to the next stage of the competition and go on to win the trophy.”

“We want to uphold the tradition and the winning culture of the club. It is important that the integration of the new players must be swift. We have to perform from the first whistle of the season,” concluded Komphela.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

