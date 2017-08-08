Komphela gearing up for United battle

The sides will meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“It is going to be a closely contested match,” said Steve Komphela. “We finished respectively fourth (Kaizer Chiefs) and fifth (SuperSport United) on the log, which makes it a tight match.”

“SuperSport are a good side and, besides a few new players, they also have a new coach in Eric Tinkler,” Komphela added. “We will be looking at progressing to the next stage of the competition and go on to win the trophy.”

“We want to uphold the tradition and the winning culture of the club. It is important that the integration of the new players must be swift. We have to perform from the first whistle of the season,” concluded Komphela.

