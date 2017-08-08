Ajax announce another signing

Sait becomes the fourth signing made by the Urban Warriors during the current transfer period after the club added defender Isaac Nhlapo, midfielder Innocent Nemukondeni and striker Sedwyn George.

“First of all, I would like to thank the club and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity, and I am very happy to play at this level – it will be my first time playing in the Premiership so I am just looking forward to the experience,” Sait told the club’s website.

“Last season didn’t work out for us at Stellenbosch, but we gave it our best, we tried, but it is football, and not everyone can win. It was a valuable life lesson actually. I will just look to build on that and go from there.”

Junaid, the son of former Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates player Kamaal Sait, has embraced the challenges that come with following in his father’s footsteps.

“I think most people think it is difficult, but it is different generations. Football is not what it was 20 years ago, but I prefer to focus on the positives. I don’t think about the pressure, I look at the positive things it brings like the advice he gives me, always being there for me. It is actually more helpful than people think.”

