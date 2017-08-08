 
Local News 8.8.2017 03:14 pm

Ajax announce another signing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Junaid Sait has joined Ajax Cape Town.

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the signing of defender Junaid Sait from Stellenbosch on a four-year deal.

Sait becomes the fourth signing made by the Urban Warriors during the current transfer period after the club added defender Isaac Nhlapo, midfielder Innocent Nemukondeni and striker Sedwyn George.

“First of all, I would like to thank the club and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity, and I am very happy to play at this level – it will be my first time playing in the Premiership so I am just looking forward to the experience,” Sait told the club’s website.

“Last season didn’t work out for us at Stellenbosch, but we gave it our best, we tried, but it is football, and not everyone can win. It was a valuable life lesson actually. I will just look to build on that and go from there.”

Junaid, the son of former Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates player Kamaal Sait, has embraced the challenges that come with following in his father’s footsteps.

“I think most people think it is difficult, but it is different generations. Football is not what it was 20 years ago, but I prefer to focus on the positives. I don’t think about the pressure, I look at the positive things it brings like the advice he gives me, always being there for me. It is actually more helpful than people think.”

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

