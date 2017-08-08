“Many good players don’t often go on to become good coaches, but Benni is a winner,” Johannes told IOL.

“We’ve been friends for a long while, even before he came to Pirates, I know him well, and I am confident that he will be successful as a coach.

“I played with Teko (Modise) at Pirates and he is a great signing for us. He’s a big-name player and I can assure you he is hungry, and he has a point to prove.

“He won’t just be good for us on the pitch, but off it he can also make a contribution.

“He has been around a while and has won quite a few trophies and awards – he knows what it takes to be a success.”

McCarthy’s first official game in charge of the Citizens will be against Polokwane City in the MTN8 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

