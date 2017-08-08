 
Local News 8.8.2017 01:13 pm

Benni is a winner – Johannes

Phakaaathi Reporter
Geofrey Massa of Baroka FC and Robyn Johannes of Cape Town City FC during the Telkom Knockout Quarter Final match between Baroka FC and Cape Town City FC at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 05, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images) Date Created:

Cape Town City defender Robyn Johannes believes Benedict McCarthy will be successful as a coach.

“Many good players don’t often go on to become good coaches, but Benni is a winner,” Johannes told IOL.

“We’ve been friends for a long while, even before he came to Pirates, I know him well, and I am confident that he will be successful as a coach.

“I played with Teko (Modise) at Pirates and he is a great signing for us. He’s a big-name player and I can assure you he is hungry, and he has a point to prove.

“He won’t just be good for us on the pitch, but off it he can also make a contribution.

“He has been around a while and has won quite a few trophies and awards – he knows what it takes to be a success.”

McCarthy’s first official game in charge of the Citizens will be against Polokwane City in the MTN8 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

