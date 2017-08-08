 
Local News 8.8.2017 11:53 am

Tinkler using Caf experience to prepare SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport United's new coach Eric Tinkler (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler hopes playing in Caf competitions with Orlando Pirates will help him get Matsatsantsa ready for next season.

“What we experienced at Pirates was something completely new.

“You wouldn’t know what was right and what was wrong, at Pirates we tried to break up things slightly.

“We allowed the players two days off, coming in to train and two days off and I felt that worked to a degree. But this time around we came with a different approach by giving United players longer breaks and coming back for three weeks and working extremely hard every day to ensure that we get our fitness levels where it should be.”

Matsatsantsa will clash with Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN 8 quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Steve (Komphela) knows me well and I know him well. Obviously, we at United have got to apply ourselves differently to what it was a year ago.

“It is not going to be an easy game, but we are up for the challenge and that’s what’s important.”

