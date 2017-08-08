Hunt explains Gordinho purchase

Anthony, who is the younger brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho, was announced as a Wits player on Monday, signing from SuperSport United.

“I think obviously he is a good young player, he has good versatility,” said Hunt.

The younger Gordinho has played mainly as a defensive midfielder but the Wits coach believes centre back could be his best position.

“I told him I think he will end up as a centre back, that is my honest opinion of him, he has good attributes … it is not because his brother is a centre back it is just because I think his attributes are better suited for a centre back. Obviously he can play defensive midfield as well, and that versatility interests me.”

