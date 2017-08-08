 
Local News 8.8.2017 11:25 am

Hunt explains Gordinho purchase

Jonty Mark
Gavin Hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits. Pic:BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits. Pic:BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has explained the club’s decision to sign 22 year-old Anthony Gordinho.

Anthony, who is the younger brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho, was announced as a Wits player on Monday, signing from SuperSport United.

READ: Wits decide against signing former Chiefs striker

“I think obviously he is a good young player, he has good versatility,” said Hunt.

The younger Gordinho has played mainly as a defensive midfielder but the Wits coach believes centre back could be his best position.

“I told him I think he will end up as a centre back, that is my honest opinion of him, he has good attributes … it is not because his brother is a centre back it is just because I think his attributes are better suited for a centre back. Obviously he can play defensive midfield as well, and that versatility interests me.”

ALSO READ: Why I chose Wits – Steven Pienaar

