Hlatshwayo brushes off Pirates rumours

“I have heard the rumours but to be honest no one has come to me from Pirates and … I am still contracted to Wits.

“The league is about to start and I would like to focus on Friday’s game.”

The Clever Boys will play Golden Arrows in Friday’s MTN8 quarterfinal at Bidvest Stadium.

