Morgan strikes Gould at SuperSport awards

The defender, who rejoined SuperSport in August last year after he was released by Kaizer Chiefs, walked away with the Player of the Year Award.

Thabo Mnyamane won the Player’s Player of the Year and Chairman’s awards.

Young Teboho Mokoena deservedly walked away with the Young Player of the Year award, while Jeremy Brockie clinched the Golden Boot Award for his 20 goals in all competitions for the club.

Award winners:

Player of the Season: Morgan Gould

Players’ Player of the Season: Thabo Mnyamane

Golden Boot: Jeremy Brockie

Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena

Chairman’s Award: Thabo Mnyamane

‘Thomas Madigage’ Award: Kaitano Tembo

Coach’s Award: Dean Furman

