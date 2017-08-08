Morgan strikes Gould at SuperSport awards

The defender, who rejoined SuperSport in August last year after he was released by Kaizer Chiefs, walked away with the Player of the Year Award.
Thabo Mnyamane won the Player’s Player of the Year and Chairman’s awards.
Young Teboho Mokoena deservedly walked away with the Young Player of the Year award, while Jeremy Brockie clinched the Golden Boot Award for his 20 goals in all competitions for the club.
Award winners:
Player of the Season: Morgan Gould
Players’ Player of the Season: Thabo Mnyamane
Golden Boot: Jeremy Brockie
Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena
Chairman’s Award: Thabo Mnyamane
‘Thomas Madigage’ Award: Kaitano Tembo
Coach’s Award: Dean Furman
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.