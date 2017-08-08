 
Local News 8.8.2017 11:54 am

Morgan strikes Gould at SuperSport awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
(Award winners l-r): Morgan Gould, Assistant coach Kaitano Tembo, Tebogo Mokoena, Thabo Mnyamane, Dean Furman and Jeremy Brockie of Supersport United during 2017 Supersport United Awards at The Venue Melrose Arch, Johannesburg (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

(Award winners l-r): Morgan Gould, Assistant coach Kaitano Tembo, Tebogo Mokoena, Thabo Mnyamane, Dean Furman and Jeremy Brockie of Supersport United during 2017 Supersport United Awards at The Venue Melrose Arch, Johannesburg (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Defender Morgan Gould won the major award at the SuperSport United end-of-season awards ceremony at Melrose Arch on Monday night.

The defender, who rejoined SuperSport in August last year after he was released by Kaizer Chiefs, walked away with the Player of the Year Award.

Thabo Mnyamane won the Player’s Player of the Year and Chairman’s awards.

Young Teboho Mokoena deservedly walked away with the Young Player of the Year award, while Jeremy Brockie clinched the Golden Boot Award for his 20 goals in all competitions for the club.

Award winners:

Player of the Season: Morgan Gould
Players’ Player of the Season: Thabo Mnyamane
Golden Boot: Jeremy Brockie
Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena
Chairman’s Award: Thabo Mnyamane
‘Thomas Madigage’ Award: Kaitano Tembo
Coach’s Award: Dean Furman

