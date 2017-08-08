Lebese staying with Chiefs – Komphela

Speculation has been rife that the midfielder is on his way to Mamelodi, but Komphela says Lebese is not going anywhere.

“George is still with us, not unless there is something you know that I don’t. He’s with us, and he will be at training tomorrow [today],” Komphela told the media during the MTN8 launch in Sandton on Monday.

Asked if Lebese was committed to Chiefs, Komphela said: “He is. There are actually more conversations that we have with George that the two of us as we discuss we say, but where does this come from?”

“But understanding the nature of the business and the nature of perspectives and opinions, you can’t stop people from saying things that [make you think] … where did that come from?”

Lebese made 14 league starts last season and scored four goals.

