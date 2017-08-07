Hunt wants Mahlambi to stay in Europe

The youngster is currently in Portugal on a three-week trial with Vitoria de Guimaraes.

“I don’t want him to come back, I want him to play in Europe. I hope he doesn’t come back. I want him to stay in Europe and make a career for himself and take care of his family,” said Hunt.

Fellow Bafana Bafana player Bongani Zungu has taken young Mahlambi under his wing at the club.

Hunt, however, revealed that the young Wits forward is battling with the Portuguese language.

I have talked to him a few times and the language (Portuguese) is a problem and the demand that is put on him, but he is in good spirits after playing one or two friendlies where he played well,” commented Hunt.

