 
menu
Local News 7.8.2017 04:07 pm

Zuma hopes for more recognition of soccer legends

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Lucky Lekgwathi, Jabu Mahlangu and Sibusiso Zuma during 2017 MTN8 Launch in Sandton. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Lucky Lekgwathi, Jabu Mahlangu and Sibusiso Zuma during 2017 MTN8 Launch in Sandton. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Bafana Bafana star, Sibusiso Zuma has admitted that it hurts that he is more celebrated in Denmark than he is in his own country.

Zuma was last week again honoured by FC Copenhagen who thanked him for his contribution when he played for the team between 1999 and 2005.

Phakaaathi caught up with ‘Rhee’ during the MTN8 official launch in Sandton on Monday afternoon.

He was unveiled as one of the legends who will be ambassadors for the competition this year and he said he hopes the concept catches on with other corporates as well.

“We are still far behind in such things in South Africa,” he said. “But we are learning. It is a different story in Europe. Teams honour their legends continuously that side. The fans love and appreciate their legends,” he added.

He continued: “But now with what MTN has done maybe it will set a good precedent for other big companies to follow. There are a lot of guys who have played and made a mark in local football who can be used as well,” he said.

Zuma said the legends should perhaps take it upon themselves to better their lives by meeting regularly to catch-up so they can help each other grown outside of football.

“I have proposed to the guys when we met last week that we must at least meet twice or three times in a year where we play a friendly match and later have a braai and network with each other. See how each one of us is doing and help where we can,” he said.

Zuma also revealed that he was pleasantly surprised when a photo of himself with former African Wanderers colleagues Siyabonga Nomvethe and Phumlani Mkhize suddenly trended on social media last week.

“That photo is all over and I don’t know why,” he said. “I was shocked because I never expected it. My phone has plenty of them because people were sending it to me and I wondered why it had suddenly become so popular again. It was a nice feeling.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports
Phakaaathi

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season
Phakaaathi

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.