Wits decide against signing former Chiefs striker

The Togolese striker had been training with Wits for several weeks after he was released by Chiefs at the end of the season, but he did not do enough to earn a contract.

“Abraw has stopped training with Wits. They have not offered him a contract, so he is still looking for a club,” said a source close to the player.

Meanwhile, Wits have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Anthony Gordinho from SuperSport United.

Anthony is the younger brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo.

The Students announced Anthony’s signing on their official Twitter account.

“We would like to welcome Anthony Gordinho to the Bidvest Wits family #newsigning #DemandExcellence,” read the Wits tweet.

