 
menu
Local News 7.8.2017 02:48 pm

Wits decide against signing former Chiefs striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Camaldine Abraw (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Camaldine Abraw (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits have decided against offering former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw a contract.

The Togolese striker had been training with Wits for several weeks after he was released by Chiefs at the end of the season, but he did not do enough to earn a contract.

“Abraw has stopped training with Wits. They have not offered him a contract, so he is still looking for a club,” said a source close to the player.

READ: Wits close in on former Chiefs striker

Meanwhile, Wits have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Anthony Gordinho from SuperSport United.

Anthony is the younger brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo.

The Students announced Anthony’s signing on their official Twitter account.

“We would like to welcome Anthony Gordinho to the Bidvest Wits family #newsigning #DemandExcellence,” read the Wits tweet.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports
Phakaaathi

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season
Phakaaathi

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.