 
menu
Local News 7.8.2017 11:23 am

Oupa Manyisa training with Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Oupa Manyisa of Orlando Pirates and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on May 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Oupa Manyisa of Orlando Pirates and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on May 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa was spotted training with Mamelodi Sundowns during the last day of their  preseason training camp in Rusternburg last week.

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza revealed that Manyisa had completed a move to Sundowns during a media briefing at Orlando Stadium last week, where the Iron Duke unveiled Pirates’ new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

Sundowns, however, have not made an official announcement on Manyisa’s signing.

The Brazilians returned to their training ground in Chloorkop on Monday morning to prepare for the MTN8.

Sundowns are set to meet Maritzburg United in the last eight of the competition at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

Oupa Manyisa and Tiyani Mabunda with Mamelodi Sundowns fans at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg.

Oupa Manyisa and Tiyani Mabunda with Mamelodi Sundowns fans at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg.

 

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report 4.8.2017
Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party 4.8.2017
Mncwango happy to be back at City 4.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports
Phakaaathi

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

Real Madrid ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup
Phakaaathi

Real Madrid ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.