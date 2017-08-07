Oupa Manyisa training with Sundowns

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza revealed that Manyisa had completed a move to Sundowns during a media briefing at Orlando Stadium last week, where the Iron Duke unveiled Pirates’ new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

Sundowns, however, have not made an official announcement on Manyisa’s signing.

The Brazilians returned to their training ground in Chloorkop on Monday morning to prepare for the MTN8.

Sundowns are set to meet Maritzburg United in the last eight of the competition at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

New signing @OupaManyisa20 seen with his new teammates in his new team colours #KaBoYellow 👆 pic.twitter.com/hu96ZusVHO — DiskiStyle (@DiskiStyle) 5 August 2017

