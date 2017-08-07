Micho looking forward to Pirates challenge

Sredojevic says he has lived under pressure all his life, but doesn’t guarantee how long it will take him to help the team get to its best.

“It is a huge challenge in front of me, but I want to inform all of you now that I am one of the rare people who has lived under pressure since being born. I come from one area in Yugoslavia where we saw and felt everything. We do not feel pressure, we just feel responsible. I feel extremely responsible towards the chairman, the club that has brought me here and towards the supporters,” said the former Uganda Cranes coach.

“I cannot guarantee anything, but I promise blood, sweat and tears. We shall see if the football will pay us back. It has paid out in the years that I have worked outside South Africa, I am confident that even here the same formula will work.”

The Buccaneers coach reckons positive results are imminent ahead of the team’s first Absa Premiership match in two weeks against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium.

He is confident he has the right squad to do the job for him and the support from everyone at the club will help him in his mission to revive the club.

“In this club, you need to deliver immediately, so the first match will be like the final of the Champions League when we play against Chippa,” he added.

“I believe in the players that we have, the support that I am getting from the club, and my abilities as a coach to get the team in the right direction. I believe God will help us, we shall give Him a reason to help us to get things in order as soon as possible.”

