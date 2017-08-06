 
Local News 6.8.2017 03:14 pm

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Kabelo Mahlasela of Bloemfontein Celtic and Charles Kampi of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Free State Stars on 14 September 2016 at Goble Park, Bethlehem ©Frikkie Kapp /BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela has opted to see out his contract at the Free State club before looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Mahlasela reportedly attracted the interest of a few clubs following his skilful displays last season, including Platinum Stars whom the Saturday Citizen understands made a formal offer last month. The offer was declined by Celtic.

Mahlasela is in the last year of his contract. “I am doing my best for the team,” he said. “It is not about me. There is pressure, I cannot lie about that, but I have to keep a cool head.

“I have heard of interest from big teams … I read about it in the newspapers but right now my focus is on Celtic for the next season. I have to serve them the best way I can.”

But he said when the time to move on comes he would not be too picky about which team he goes to. He has previously been linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I can’t say I want to go to Chiefs or I like them better than any other team. It is every player’s dream to play for one of the big three – Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns. Whatever comes I will accept. I thrive on challenges and I don’t want to be in a comfort zone. I always look for new challenges.”

Mahlasela revealed he felt good when Celtic chairman Max Tshabalala handed him the No 12 shirt when Thapelo Morena left for Sundowns.

“The chairman gave me this shirt after Thapelo left. He had done well and it was previously donned by club legend Thiyekile Gulwa and I think I have to take it forward and do well for the team,” he said.

Phunya Sele Sele didn’t have a good run last term and Mahlasela said they are looking to turn things around in the upcoming season.

poll

