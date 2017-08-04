Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report

According to the Sunday Times, Sundowns players were told by members of the club’s board not to make public comments about Manyisa joining the Brazilians.

Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh reportedly also told the employees at the club’s offices at Chloorkop to refrain from commenting about the deal.

Manyisa’s move to Sundowns was confirmed by Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza at a press conference on Thursday afternoon at the Orlando Stadium.

The Sundowns camp moved quickly to respond to Khoza’s announcement with a one line statement on their website stating the details of the deal will be disclosed soon.

Manyisa was not part of the Pirates squad that played SuperSport United in a training match at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

