PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will kick off the season with a clash against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night, August 18. The game is set to start at 8pm.

There are two derbies the next day – SuperSport United host Mamelodi Sundowns at Luca Moripe Stadium, while Polokwane City take on Limpopo rivals Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will open their 2017/18 campaigns with clashes against Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively.

Meanwhile, the PSL has also confirmed that the last game of the Absa Premiership season will be played on the weekend of May 12.

The Nedbank Cup final will once again be the last feature of the season with the final penciled for May 19.

Check out the league fixtures HERE.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.