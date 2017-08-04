 
Local News 4.8.2017 03:46 pm

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC and Thulani Hlatshwayo of Wits battle for the ball. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC and Thulani Hlatshwayo of Wits battle for the ball. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League released the 2017/18 fixtures, with the last Absa Premiership game set to be played in May 2018.

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will kick off the season with a clash against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night, August 18. The game is set to start at 8pm.

There are two derbies the next day – SuperSport United host Mamelodi Sundowns at Luca Moripe Stadium, while Polokwane City take on Limpopo rivals Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will open their 2017/18 campaigns with clashes against Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively.

Meanwhile, the PSL has also confirmed that the last game of the Absa Premiership season will be played on the weekend of May 12.

The Nedbank Cup final will once again be the last feature of the season with the final penciled for May 19.

Check out the league fixtures HERE.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

