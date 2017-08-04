Mabena unaware of Chiefs interest in him

Mabena was linked with a move to Chiefs after his contract with Dikwena expired at the end of last season. He joined Celtic last month on a two-year deal.

“I can’t talk about that [Chiefs speculation] because it’s something that I didn’t know,” Mabena tells KickOff.com.

“It was something that was a rumour to me and that was seen in the newspapers. Remember, I was away with Platinum Stars playing in the Caf Confederation Cup for two weeks so it is something that I know of [from the papers]. But nobody called me [from Chiefs] and nobody said anything to me.”

Mabena is grateful to Dikwena for their contribution to his career after he left Orlando Pirates in a cloud of disappointment following his failure to fit into the Pirates setup.

“Look, a lot of personal things [I will remember] that I achieved as a player in the 2015/16 season,” he says.

“I think playing in Africa as well, helping them to get to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, that was also an achievement.

“But to be honest with you, I wasn’t surprised to be released because my contract was finished. I was a free agent and Celtic wanted my service so I was available for them.”

