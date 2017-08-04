 
Local News 4.8.2017 09:36 am

Moloi backs Sredojevic to succeed at Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Tebogo Moloi and Milutin Sredojevic during the PSL match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Teboho Moloi is adamant that Milutin Sredojevic is the key to the resurrection of the Buccaneers.

Sredojevic was confirmed on Thursday as the new Buccaneers head coach.

Moloi, who worked with the Serbian coach in his previous spell at Pirates, during the 2006/2007 season, was effusive in his praise for Sredojevic and says the former Uganda coach has unfinished business at the Buccaneers.

“I know he is very passionate about Pirates,” Moloi said of Sredojevic, who took the Buccaneers to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League in 2006 before leaving in January 2007.

“He didn’t achieve what he initially wanted, which is to win the Caf Champions League. And now with the team not doing well on the pitch, I am certain he can change things around and get Pirates back to be a club everybody loves and that wins trophies,” added Moloi.

READ: Micho has unfinished business with Pirates

With the club missing out on silverware in the past two seasons, Moloi believes the problem is not the players. He thinks Pirates have a squad full of talented players who can do the job, but says they just need the right coach to bring the best out of them.

“When you are a teacher and only seven pupils pass in your class of 20, then what are you doing wrong? It means you are not doing your work properly. The problem is not the players, we can’t blame them because the majority of that squad is the same squad that took the team to cup finals,” he continued.

“It is all about the coach, he needs to guide the players well.”

With only two weeks to go before the start of the new season, Moloi says the Serb is a very smart coach, and will be able to prepare the team in time before Pirates’ first game.

“Two weeks is certainly enough for him to prepare the team. I have no doubt he is the right man for the job.”

Having worked with Sredojevic before, Moloi says he is open to working with him again, but acknowledges the decision will not solely depend on him.

Moloi recently quit his post as assistant coach at Chippa United. Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza said yesterday an announcement on Sredojevic’s coaching staff would be made in due course.

ALSO READ: Pirates captain Manyisa to join Sundowns

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

TBC vs TBC
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

