Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Phakaaathi sources have revealed that the defender may be loaned out so he can get some game time elsewhere.

With Amakhosi signing Philani Zulu in June, Khumalo has slipped further down the pecking order.

Zulu has fit like a glove to hand in Steve Komphela’s system and is expected to be the regular left back while Tsepo Masilela stays as back-up.

“Khumalo might be loaned out because he could see very little action this season now that there is Zulu. Nothing is confirmed as yet but there is such a consideration,” said a source.

AmaZulu are said to be keen to take the 27-year-old defender on loan.

