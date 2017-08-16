 
menu
Mgosi 16.8.2017 09:34 am

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sibusiso Khumalo during the Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Sibusiso Khumalo during the Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs are considering loaning out left back Sibusiso Khumalo just a year after he was signed.

Phakaaathi sources have revealed that the defender may be loaned out so he can get some game time elsewhere.

With Amakhosi signing Philani Zulu in June, Khumalo has slipped further down the pecking order.

Zulu has fit like a glove to hand in Steve Komphela’s system and is expected to be the regular left back while Tsepo Masilela stays as back-up.

“Khumalo might be loaned out because he could see very little action this season now that there is Zulu. Nothing is confirmed as yet but there is such a consideration,” said a source.

AmaZulu are said to be keen to take the 27-year-old defender on loan.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

Tinkler tells Brockie to stay
Phakaaathi

Tinkler tells Brockie to stay

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.