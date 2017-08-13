Juuko set to join Pirates in January

A Phakaaathi source close to Juuko has confirmed that the player was looking forward to linking up with former Uganda Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic but has had to wait for another five months.

“He had even told his teammates at Simba that he was leaving to South Africa but management could not reach an agreement for his release. He told me they are still negotiating and we will see as days go what happens,” said the source.

Pirates are meanwhile believed to have set their sights on Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mario Booysen as they look to strengthen their defence.

