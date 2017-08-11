 
menu
Mgosi 11.8.2017 10:32 am

Billiat for City move?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Khama Billiat is set to be unveiled as a Cape Town City this afternoon Phakaaathi has learnt.

A source has revealed that Billiat is set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns in a shock move.

READ: Why Sundowns could be forced to sell Billiat

“Billiat is going and I think it is him that City are going to announce. He has not been training with the rest of the guys lately and that can only be an indication that he is going.

“I think now that Pitso has got his men in Oupa (Manyisa) and George (Lebese) he has allowed Billiat to go because his heart was no longer in the team anyway,” said the source.

If the move happens Billiat will be the second star player to leave the Brazilians for City with Teko Modise having made the switch in June.

Phakaaathi has also heard that Billiat could be swapped for Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma who are also said to be high on Mosimane’s wish list.

ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm Lebese’s move to Sundowns

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Chiefs confirm Lebese’s move to Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Chiefs confirm Lebese’s move to Sundowns

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Manyisa settling well at Downs – Kekana
Phakaaathi

Manyisa settling well at Downs – Kekana

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.