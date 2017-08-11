Billiat for City move?

A source has revealed that Billiat is set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns in a shock move.

“Billiat is going and I think it is him that City are going to announce. He has not been training with the rest of the guys lately and that can only be an indication that he is going.

“I think now that Pitso has got his men in Oupa (Manyisa) and George (Lebese) he has allowed Billiat to go because his heart was no longer in the team anyway,” said the source.

If the move happens Billiat will be the second star player to leave the Brazilians for City with Teko Modise having made the switch in June.

Phakaaathi has also heard that Billiat could be swapped for Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma who are also said to be high on Mosimane’s wish list.

