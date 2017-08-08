 
Mgosi 8.8.2017 04:20 pm

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

Phakaaathi Reporter
Michelle Katsvairo of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo is set to join Tanzanian club Singida United in the next few days, Phakaaathi has been informed.

The details of the transfer are not yet clear but a source close to Singida has revealed that the Zimbabwean forward has signed for the team.

“Katsvairo is going to Tanzania for next season. I have heard that everything has been concluded but I will have full details at a later stage,” said the source.

The 27-year-old striker was put on a list of players who would be sent out on loan by Amakhosi in June but there have been no offers for him from local teams.

READ: Chiefs striker joins Botswana club – report

Katsvairo was set for a loan move to Botswana’s Township Rollers but the move seems to have fizzled out.

He joined Amakhosi in June last year and hardly featured in Steve Komphela’s team last season.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs strikers close to joining Stars

