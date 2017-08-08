Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

The details of the transfer are not yet clear but a source close to Singida has revealed that the Zimbabwean forward has signed for the team.

“Katsvairo is going to Tanzania for next season. I have heard that everything has been concluded but I will have full details at a later stage,” said the source.

The 27-year-old striker was put on a list of players who would be sent out on loan by Amakhosi in June but there have been no offers for him from local teams.

Katsvairo was set for a loan move to Botswana’s Township Rollers but the move seems to have fizzled out.

He joined Amakhosi in June last year and hardly featured in Steve Komphela’s team last season.

