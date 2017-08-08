 
Mgosi 8.8.2017 03:25 pm

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokoena instructs Thabo Nthethe and Tiyani Mabunda. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates have intensified their bid to land Mamelodi Sundowns’ assistant coach Rhulani Mokoena to work with Milutin Sredojevic.

A source close to the Pirates camp has revealed that Mokoena is the favourite to land the job ahead of Tebogo Moloi, who previously worked with Sredojevic at Pirates.

“I can tell you now that they want Mokoena. I don’t know about Tebza (Moloi), but when he resigned at Chippa (United) we all thought it was because he was making a return to Bucs but as things stand right now he is not going to be in their technical team,” said a source.

The source further revealed that Moloi was an unlikely candidate because when he left his relationship with Pirates’ technical manager Stanley Tshabalala had soured.

“They had been close before but somehow had a fall-out which is why Tebza had to leave in the first instance,” added the source.

