New Pirates defender expected this weekend

A source close to the player has confirmed that Juuko has left his team Simba SC in Tanzania and is on his way to South Africa.

The 23-year-old was one of new Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s trusted soldiers during his reign as Uganda Cranes mentor.

“He has left Tanzania and although I am not sure when he will be in South Africa I am sure it will be soon. Micho went to speak to his team personally before he came to South Africa. He is excited about the move and cannot wait to work with Micho again,” said the source.

Pirates are expected to unveil Juuko and other new signings next week in a media conference where they will also reveal names of players put on transfer as stated by chairman Irvin Khoza this week.

