Mgosi 5.8.2017 03:55 pm

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

Phakaaathi Reporter
Moussa Marega of Mali challenged by Murushid Juuko of Uganda (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates bound Ugandan defender Murushid Juuko is expected to be part of the Buccaneers squad when they go on camp next week.

A source close to the player has confirmed that Juuko has left his team Simba SC in Tanzania and is on his way to South Africa.

The 23-year-old was one of new Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s trusted soldiers during his reign as Uganda Cranes mentor.

“He has left Tanzania and although I am not sure when he will be in South Africa I am sure it will be soon. Micho went to speak to his team personally before he came to South Africa. He is excited about the move and cannot wait to work with Micho again,” said the source.

Pirates are expected to unveil Juuko and other new signings next week in a media conference where they will also reveal names of players put on transfer as stated by chairman Irvin Khoza this week.

