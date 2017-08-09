 
menu
Phakaaathi 9.8.2017 11:40 am

Premier League chief doesn’t see Neymar-type move

AFP
Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a record-breaking move

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a record-breaking move

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore does not expect to see Premier League clubs pulling off transfers to match Neymar’s record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain, he said on Wednesday.

“I can’t see anything like that (in the Premier League),” Scudamore told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“When the previous record was £89 million (for Paul Pogba), to suddenly go to £200 million, that’s something else going on there.”

PSG paid Barcelona 222 million euros ($260 million) to sign Neymar last week, obliterating the record of 105 million euros ($116 million) set by Manchester United’s purchase of Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.

Premier League spending in the current transfer window has rocketed past £1 billion, but Scudamore says PSG’s Qatari owners are in a different league.

“That’s the owners of Paris Saint-Germain and the Qataris deciding that they want to make a statement and they’ve made a huge statement,” he said.

“But I don’t think we’re going to see that replicated and, in some ways, I’m glad it’s not the Premier League holding that particular record.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach
Phakaaathi

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson
Phakaaathi

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.