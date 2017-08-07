 
Local News 7.8.2017 10:07 am

Mass withdrawals from Bafana squad

Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ten players have been withdrawn from the 25-man Bafana Bafana announced by coach Stuart Baxter to take on Zambia in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

AmaZulu, Highlands Park, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates have all recalled their players: Boalefa Pule, Ayabulela Konqobe, Michael Morton, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Denwin Farmer, Cole Alexander, Teboho Mokoena and Tercious Malepe, while Riyaad Norodien is out injured.

READ: Baxter announce Bafana squad for Zambia clash

The Bafana Bafana technical team is working on the replacements.

The first leg clash of the third and final round will take place on Saturday, at Buffalo City Stadium in East London at 3pm.

The return leg will be played the following weekend (Saturday, 19 August) at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia.

ALSO READ: Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

