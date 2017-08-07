Mass withdrawals from Bafana squad

AmaZulu, Highlands Park, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates have all recalled their players: Boalefa Pule, Ayabulela Konqobe, Michael Morton, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Denwin Farmer, Cole Alexander, Teboho Mokoena and Tercious Malepe, while Riyaad Norodien is out injured.

The Bafana Bafana technical team is working on the replacements.

The first leg clash of the third and final round will take place on Saturday, at Buffalo City Stadium in East London at 3pm.

The return leg will be played the following weekend (Saturday, 19 August) at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia.

