Neymar tells PSG fans: ‘I’m here for the new challenge’

AFP
Brazilian superstar Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world record fee

Brazilian superstar Neymar received a hero’s welcome from Paris Saint-Germain fans at their Parc des Princes home on Saturday as he vowed to win “lots of trophies” following his world record transfer.

The 25-year-old was presented to fans on the pitch ahead of their opening Ligue 1 match of the season at home to Amiens, telling fans: “Thank you! I’m very happy, I’m delighted to be here for this new challenge.”

