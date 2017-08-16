Grace, Faith, Hlaudi show haughty disrespect for rules

Contempt for the law. Contempt for democracy. Contempt for ordinary South Africans. Those are the only words which properly describe the arrogant behaviour of three prominent people who all failed to attend important legal processes yesterday.

Did we really expect that Grace Mugabe, wife of one of the most despotic dictators in Africa, would allow her queenly position to be violated by presenting herself before a South African court of law?

Yet, she did promise to our law enforcement officers that she would arrive to answer allegations of assault levelled against her by a young Johannesburg woman Mrs Mugabe allegedly attacked with an electrical cord and plug.

With that promise left hanging, Amazing Grace was already on a plane back to Harare and husband President Robert Mugabe.

Then, Public Services Minister Faith Muthambi decided not to face parliament’s public service and administration committee to explain allegedly irregular spending of almost R500 000.

Not to be outdone, Hlaudi Motsoeneng failed to put in an appearance at a court case which seeks to hold him financially accountable for money irregularly paid out when he was at the helm of the SABC.

All three showed a haughty disrespect for the rules that govern ordinary people. You see a very similar attitude in President Jacob Zuma, who either stonewalls, ignores or feigns ignorance when the chickens of his incorrect behaviour come home to roost.

All the South Africans have one thing in common with Grace Mugabe: they are associated with a powerful person who shows no respect for the rule of law and who aims, clearly, to rule from beyond the grave, or, when out of office, through his proxies … or family.

Beware of the cult of the dynasty. It will take us back to the feudal era, as it has done elsewhere in Africa.