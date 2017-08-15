Dlamini is a disgrace to SA women

If a modern-day Alice were to disappear down a rabbit hole to Wonderland – where logic is turned on its head – she might see South Africa as it is today.

Where else, other than in a banana republic or a police state, would you encounter a government minister slapping a woman who has the temerity to argue with him and insinuate he is gay? Where else, other than South Africa, would this happen during Women’s Month?

In this Mad Hatter’s Tea Party of a country, though, even Alice would be rocked back on her heels by the fact that the errant minister is defended by an organisation meant to promote and protect women and their rights.

Yet, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini (she of the grants fiasco) says slap-happy Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana should not be held accountable for assaulting a woman because there are others in government who have done worse things.

A supposed activist for women supporting an alleged woman-beater simply boggles the mind.

In a country where physical and other forms of abuse of women have reached epidemic proportions, it is sad that one of our top female politicians has sold out her suffering sisters.