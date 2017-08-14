 
menu
Editorials 14.8.2017 05:18 am

Ramaphosa is still gunning for Zuma

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks with union representatives at the 6th Central Comittee of Cosatu at St George's Hotel in Centurion on 30 May 2017. Ramaphosa discussed the role of the union in the alliance as and received strong support from attendees. Picture: Yeshiel

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks with union representatives at the 6th Central Comittee of Cosatu at St George's Hotel in Centurion on 30 May 2017. Ramaphosa discussed the role of the union in the alliance as and received strong support from attendees. Picture: Yeshiel

It is a fairly good indication that he is not inclined to support any form of amnesty package for Zuma to step down.

Perhaps it was his frustration with last week’s failure to remove President Jacob Zuma via the no-confidence motion, or perhaps it was his desperate need to divorce himself from the current state of the ANC, but Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend was bullish that someone was going to pay.

Delivering his OR Tambo memorial lecture in Braamfischerville, the deputy president and presidential hopeful was adamant that those implicated in corruption and state capture should be brought to book.

It can’t please Ramaphosa that the ANC shifted the debate ahead of the vote of no confidence in the president from the removal of Zuma to some sinister plot by the opposition to enact regime change.

The message delivered by ANC MPs during the debate was that an attempt to remove Zuma would be a move to unseat the party itself – neatly tying the president’s fate to that of the ANC. As cheap a shot as this was, it certainly entrenched Zuma’s position – for the time being – and rendered him untouchable, lest his demise caused that of the party’s.

But speaking on Saturday, Ramaphosa seemingly dispelled any notions that Zuma and associates should be allowed to walk away. Weighing in on corruption, Ramaphosa said arrests should be made if people were robbing the country of its money.

He also hit out at state capture and the controversial Gupta family, whose close ties to Zuma and his son, Duduzane, have come under renewed scrutiny in light of the #GuptaLeaks: “If the money of our country is going to certain families, we must say we want our money, because that money is supposed to serve the people.”

It is a fairly good indication that he is not inclined to support any form of amnesty package for Zuma to step down.

About a month ago, unconfirmed reports circulated that Zuma would be offered R2 billion to step down – by the Ramaphosa faction.

One cannot imagine that many South Africans would have found this arrangement palatable, so we are glad that Ramaphosa drew a line under the issue.

Related Stories
The opposition is teaching the ANC about the ANC 13.8.2017
Zuma salutes women leadership in Africa 11.8.2017
Ramaphosa never said he was going to Marikana, says Presidency 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

readers' choice

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.