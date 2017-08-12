Van Niekerk deserves more respect

Having become the first South African to win two medals at an IAAF World Championships, sprinter Wayde van Niekerk had every right to hit back at negative comments made against him in London this week.

Van Niekerk, the Rio Olympic gold medallist and back-to-back world 400m champion, won the one-lap discipline this week.

He then fell agonisingly short of the double, settling for the silver medal in the 200m on Thursday after Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev grabbed gold.

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala suggested Van Niekerk and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) colluded to have him barred from the 400m so the South African could achieve his double.

Makwala was earlier in the week barred from running the 400m final after being quarantined for the contagious norovirus. The stomach ailment, which under the local health recommendations requires 48 hours’ quarantine, was vigorously contested by the athlete and his team.

After serving the quarantine, Makwala was allowed to compete in the 200m despite missing the heats after the IAAF gave him the opportunity of a solo time-trial. After qualifying for the final, he finished sixth.

Then came the stinging comments about Van Niekerk.

“It really did upset me a bit,” said Van Niekerk.

“The amount of respect I have shown each and every competitor, including Makwala, and for him to come out and mention my name among something fishy with the IAAF, knowing how hard I have been working … I have been putting out great performances for two years now and I definitely deserve way more respect from my competitors.”

Van Niekerk, 25, has dominated the 400m for more than two years, culminating in his world record in Rio last year. He’s now set his sights on dominating the 200m. You won’t find many nicer guys than Van Niekerk in the sport. He deserves better.