Let’s all say no to racial violence

It is sad that, 23 years after the advent of democracy, there are still South Africans who consider themselves members of a master race.

They are the worst type of racists because they not only believe in their superiority based on skin colour, they come from a background where that mistaken belief was underlined by force.

Those are the sort of people whose very DNA has been moulded by centuries of the white man’s right – and the perpetrators of race-based violence are, overwhelmingly, male – to physically abuse black people.

That, and the fact that black people seldom fought back, has bred a bunch of white supremacist bullies who use their fists and feet – or weapons – when black people don’t get out of their way or kowtow to them.

That’s what happened outside a KFC in Montana in Pretoria, when six white men allegedly attacked a black man and his wife because that man had the temerity to ask them to move their car.

It has done inestimable damage to relations between races, which are already under immense pressure from cheap, trash-talking politicians and opportunists such as the Guptas and their cronies.

This callous assault needs to be loudly and publicly condemned by all right-thinking people.