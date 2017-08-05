The game is on, Lions – just do your bit

This afternoon the Lions rugby team has the chance to complete a full circle when they host seven-time champions, the Crusaders, in the Super Rugby final.

A look back at the Lions’ history just shows how far they have come over the years.

In 2010, the Lions failed to win a Super Rugby match. Just four years ago the Lions were not even playing Super Rugby after they were relegated to make space for the Kings.

Today, they are one step away from becoming only the second South African team behind the Bulls (2007, 2009 and 2010) to lift the Super Rugby trophy.

Since their relegation, which meant they lost a number of key players and sponsors, the Lions have grown from strength to strength after earning their place back in the southern hemisphere competition, following a playoff victory over the Kings. I

n 2014, the rebuilding started as they finished 12th under coach Johan Ackermann, eighth a year later and then second last year as their renaissance really started to gain momentum – only losing out to the Hurricanes in a final in Wellington after disposing of the Crusaders and Highlanders in the play-off stages.

Ackermann has been loyal to his players over the years, building a tight-knit team willing to die for the cause.

The players, in turn, have repaid that faith by playing an exciting brand of running rugby – unusual for a South African franchise.

So, what’s in the Lions’ favour today? Well, for starters, they will play in front of a sell-out 62 000 crowd at Ellis Park.

They have also won a record 15 matches at home, and they should take advantage of playing at altitude – something the Hurricanes felt the full force of in last weekend’s incredible comeback semifinal win.

As if the Lions needed extra motivation, they have the chance to give popular coach Ackermann the perfect send-off in his last match before he heads off to English Premiership club Gloucester for the 2017-18 season.

In typical down-to-earth fashion, Ackermann downplayed the role he has played at the franchise.

“This is the perfect ending to my time at the Lions. Winning the final will be the icing on the cake,” Ackermann told AFP this week.

“The Lions are more than a rugby team – they are a family. We have grown together from humble beginnings, taken knocks, got up and carried on. As the final draws near, let us not forget those who mow the Ellis Park grass, the administrators and other people who have helped us succeed,” added the former Springbok lock, who played 13 Tests for South Africa.

The final should be a cracker. Both teams have won 16 of their 17 matches in the competition this season. However, overcoming the Cruaders will be no easy feat.

The New Zealanders have won seven Super Rugby titles, and contested 11 finals with their last triumph in 2008. In head-to-heads they have beaten the Lions eight times from 11 matches.

They also have a team laden with All Blacks, including national skipper Kieran Read, who has a century of Test caps behind his name.

In their starting XV they have 440 New Zealand caps, with 345 of those among the forwards. The Lions have just 77 international caps, with only 24 among the forward pack.

The New Zealanders also have final experience, boasting a number of players as World Cup winners.

But as evidenced by the long and winding road the Lions have climbed since 2010, you can never bet against the hosts.

The script is written. The stage is set. The Lions now just need to do the rest.