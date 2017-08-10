 
Columns 10.8.2017

SA is churning out weak-ass men in little boy undies

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
There’s no heavier burden for a woman than having to carry a grown brat with endless excuses.

Another Women’s Day has come and gone; another year when men sing and dance about equal rights for women and the protection of women.

So it’s back to the usual of holding women in subjection and treating them as second-rate citizens; back to the business of beating them senseless at eateries and beating them in clubs.

For South African men, it is back to the everyday misogyny that has become such a normality.

Women in South Africa have come so far, but we still remain so far behind.

Being a woman in South Africa is just such a struggle.

Our men are angry; angry that women are educated, liberated, stepping out of their shadow and starting to take charge of their identity.

Men see this as a threat – they were never ready for women giving them ultimatums that if they do not shape up, they must ship out.

If you cannot man up, please hold my stilettos while I do your job and mine – with precision.

There is no heavier burden for a woman to carry than that of a weak man; someone who wants to be seen as the head of the house but is still stuck at the school playground.

Society seems to be producing these men en masse – we have more of them than we can handle. That’s because society is quick to make excuses for the weaknesses of men.

Men are looking to society to make more excuses for them. Forgive them, they say, they do not know their fathers; they were raised by single mothers; lack self-esteem and … it goes on.

Some men are intimidated by strong women because they just do not want to be interrupted in their mediocrity, never wanting to be questioned on why they are not progressing in life.

With all these shortcomings, they still expect to be treated like the man.

Can we get serious? Look at the two recent incidents of women being assaulted in public. Let’s call the woman who defies stereotypes the cosmopolitan woman. This is the woman who is seen as a cultural misfit because she is not willing to set herself on fire in a bid to keep someone else warm – my kind of woman.

Why are we an emotional and physical punching bag for a man who still has his little boy undies on?

