Next: no confidence in tax man

We have become blasé about #GuptaLeaks emails. But it would be foolish to shrug off news of our chief tax collector’s visits to Dubai.

Moyane was there in December 2015, the same month that Nhlanhla Nene was dismissed as finance minister. That was when Nene’s successor, Gupta-appointee Des Van Rooyen, said he wanted to make the Treasury more accessible.

What was Moyane doing in Dubai at the same time as Gupta brothers Rajesh, Atul and Ajay? Duduzane Zuma was there too, as were Gift and Thato Magashule, sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule. No mention of the size of their suitcases.

Moyane is a detractor of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who tried to prevent the Zuptas accessing the Treasury. Remember, Gordhan was hounded for supposedly setting up an SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit”.

Moyane was instrumental in propagating this false allegation, which fizzled out when prosecutions boss Shaun “The Sheep” Abrahams blinked.

So we already knew where Moyane’s sympathies lay in the feud between Zuma and Gordhan. But there are other dots to join. In June it emerged that the Guptas had received a R70 million VAT refund “in a transaction that insiders say was far from regular”, according to News24.

The news agency said Sars officials refused to make the payment, claiming it wasn’t lawful. Yet, “Moyane allegedly intervened and secured the payment to the Guptas”.

Isn’t that what friends are for?

Moyane has been quizzed about his relationship with Duduzane Zuma. Last year he stated in a radio interview that he had known Jacob Zuma since 1976, when they were both in Mozambique.

“At the same time he (Zuma) got married to my long-time old family sister, the late Kate,” Moyane told Power FM.

Kate Mantsho, who committed suicide in 2000, was Duduzane’s mother. Moyane later clarified that he was not related to Kate but, “we grew up together, played together”.

So, here’s a guy with long connections to both Jacob and Duduzane Zuma. He recently intervened to authorise a controversial payment to the Guptas. And he was in Dubai at the same time as three Guptas, plus Duduzane.

Nothing stated here makes Moyane guilty but remember this is South Africa’s tax boss. In that position, Moyane should be above any hint of suspicion, like Caesar’s wife,

Tax collections are falling short. They’ll dwindle further if enough people think the commissioner is a crook. I am not saying he is a crook.

However, a perception of mistrust of tax authorities would also have been kindled by the Business Times lead headline on Sunday, “Fears grow of capture at Sars”, following the abrupt resignation of the chief financial officer.

Sars is beset with problems, including “operational efficiencies”. Call them tax-ups. VAT refunds are not being paid in time, and the tax ombudsman faces a growing number of corporate disputes.

This toxic combination of perceived “capture” and incompetence erodes confidence in the tax system. Yet this country cannot afford a tax revolt. Huge revenue inflows are needed, especially in the fight against poverty. Sars needs a cleaner image, urgently. Right now there’s no confidence.