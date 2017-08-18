 
South Africa 18.8.2017 08:07 am

Five white men in the dock for beating black couple at KFC drive-through

ANA
The five men implicated in the assault of a black couple at a KFC are seen appearing in court during their bail hearing, from left to right, Stefan Nel, DJ Van Rooyen, Marius Harding, Ockert Muller and Joshua Liam Scholtz, they appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court, 10 August 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The men are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and pointing a firearm.

Five white men accused of assaulting a black couple at a KFC takeaway in Pretoria will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The vicious attack at a KFC drive-through was captured on cellphone video and the clip went viral on social media earlier this month. There was a public outcry leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Stephan Nel, 39, Marius Harding, 23, DJ van Rooyen, 21, Ockert Muller, 20, and Joshua Scholtz, 21, are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and pointing a firearm.

