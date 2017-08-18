Five white men in the dock for beating black couple at KFC drive-through

Five white men accused of assaulting a black couple at a KFC takeaway in Pretoria will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The vicious attack at a KFC drive-through was captured on cellphone video and the clip went viral on social media earlier this month. There was a public outcry leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Stephan Nel, 39, Marius Harding, 23, DJ van Rooyen, 21, Ockert Muller, 20, and Joshua Scholtz, 21, are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and pointing a firearm.