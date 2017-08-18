 
South Africa 18.8.2017 08:01 am

Estate agency boss Rohde expected to face pre-trial hearing for wife’s murder

ANA
Jason Rohde and Susan Rohde. Picture: Facebook

Rohde is accused of murdering his wife Susan in their hotel room at the luxury Spier hotel outside Stellenbosch in July last year.

Jason Rohde, former South African head of the property group Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, is expected back in the dock in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial conference.

Rohde, who is out on R100,000 bail, is accused of murdering his wife Susan in their hotel room at the luxury Spier hotel outside Stellenbosch in July last year.

He denies killing his wife and claims the mother of their three daughters committed suicide by hanging herself from the bathroom door.

The State alleges he strangled her.

The couple, from Johannesburg, had been staying at the wine estate for Sotheby’s International Realty SA’s annual conference.

Rohde had allegedly been having an affair with a former colleague who was also reportedly at the conference.

The multi-millionaire was arrested at his home in August last year. He first appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on August 25 and was charged with murder.

Rohde, who had to pay R100,000 bail and provide a R1 million surety guarantee, was allowed to return home to Johannesburg at the end of August last year.

