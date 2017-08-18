 
South Africa 18.8.2017 06:10 am

It’s time for women to shine, says Mkhize

Eric Naki
African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize during an interview on April 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

He says his party’s radical economic transformation policy presented an opportunity for women.

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says the time for women to lead in business and other spheres has come.

He said the ANC’s radical economic transformation policy presented an opportunity for women to shine.

“This extra that we have to put in order to be equal is unnecessary. We need to open up more space for women to be managers, operators and leaders.”

Mkhize was addressing a women’s colloquium and luncheon organised by the Progressive Business Forum at Gallagher Estate, in Midrand, yesterday.

He said the focus would be on women moving forward in the leadership and the economic sphere. Employment should be the main issue of their economic activities.

“Qualification without employment is nothing.” Mkhize paid tribute to the women who in 1956 marched against pass laws, saying they paid the price for today’s women to be emancipated.

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu said business pioneers like the late Marina Maponya cleared the way for the current generation of women.

“Nobody could say no women pioneers existed in South Africa. Had it not been for their struggles, we as women of today wouldn’t be where we are today,” Zulu said.

She said had it not been for the “men in black suits”, women of all backgrounds and races would have been higher up the corporate ladder far earlier.

“Although women were not part of the ANC’s early struggle, they fought their way into the organisation. The 1976 generation delivered on what was expected of them, but the story of the women of that generation is yet to be told.

The minister noted opportunities in foreign trade produced through Brics agreements and international initiatives.

“We need to ask ourselves, what is there for us as small and medium enterprises?” Zulu said. Business veteran Anna Mokgokong urged women to empower themselves with business skills.

Mokgokong criticised the JSE for being dominated by white men and big business, but commended it for demanding its members come up with clear gender policies that would be strictly monitored. – ericn@citizen.co.za

