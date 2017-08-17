City of Joburg’s former facilities manager nabbed for corruption

A former facilities manager at the department of community development in the City of Joburg working at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto has been arrested for theft, Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday.

He is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and would not be named until he pleads.

This comes after an investigation conducted by the City’s group forensic and investigation services (GFIS) department last year which revealed that the former facilities manager rented out the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre’s community hall and allegedly pocketed the money instead of paying it to the City.

It is alleged that in 2014, a well-known pastor from Soweto wanted to utilise the community hall and paid R21,000 to the suspect who pocketed the money for himself.

Mashaba said in a statement that corruption had no place in his administration, and that he would work tirelessly in collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services.

“The allegations were investigated and the suspect faced an internal disciplinary hearing early this year, which found him guilty of corruption and theft, and was dismissed as a City’s employee in May 2017,” Mashaba said.

“This is just an example that even if you resign or get dismissed from the City, you are not off the hook, we will pursue criminal charges and recoup what is due to the City. That is why we will continue to vigorously pursue every allegation of corruption.”