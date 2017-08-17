 
South Africa 17.8.2017 05:02 pm

PE child rapist handed three life sentences

ANA

The victim was walking to school when she was cornered by the accused and raped three times.

The Port Elizabeth Regional Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to three life terms behind bars for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the teenager was attacked while walking to school in Gelvandale at around 8am on September 5, 2014.

The accused, Emmanuel Fairlye, was 18-years-old at the time.

Naidu said his victim tried to run away when he accosted her, but he caught her and took her behind the Gelvandale court, where she was raped three times.

“The community came to the victim’s rescue and the suspect ran away. He was arrested the following day at his house in Bramlin Markman. He was released on bail but was re-arrested after flouting his bail conditions. He was arrested in Patensie and he remained in custody until the finalisation of his case” she said.

Police hope the heavy sentence will send a message to potential rapists, and have urged victims to report sexual assaults.

“The continuous incidents of violence against women, children and vulnerable groups remain a priority for the South African Police Service.”

