 
menu
South Africa 17.8.2017 05:00 pm

Marikana murder accused granted R5k bail

ANA
AFP/File / Mujahid Safodien<br />People gather on August 16, 2014 in Marikana next to the hill where, two years ago, miners where gunned down by South African police during a violent wave of strikes

AFP/File / Mujahid Safodien
People gather on August 16, 2014 in Marikana next to the hill where, two years ago, miners where gunned down by South African police during a violent wave of strikes

Magistrate says the issue of witness’ safety is irrelevant, as the evidence provided by the accused was not contested.

Seven Marikana men accused of murder were granted R5 000 bail each at the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Andre Kleynhans said bail was granted due to various reasons, such as not having enough cross examination of the accused and credibility of eyewitness statements.

“The investigating officer added late into the bail hearing that the murder took place at 18:00. While in the statements it is stated that the murder took place between 16:45 and 17:15. The state prosecutor said the murder time was between 16:00 and 17:00,” he said, adding that such mistakes killed the credibility of a case.

He added the issue of witness’ safety was irrelevant, as the evidence provided by the accused was not contested and the time at which the murder took place was of importance.

“The investigating officer alleged the mob involved in the killing of [Sabata Petros] Chale contained about 60 people. There are a lot of people at large who will never answer to the murder. Any of those people can cause harm to the witnesses. Witnesses were attacked with the accused in custody,” the magistrate furthe ruled.

Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Nkululeko Msithwa, Nkosindiphile Nziyose, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha and Mzolisi Mbulana were granted bail and their case was postponed to September 12.

“The accused testified under oath. Accused eight and nine were strenuously cross examined. The evidence they provided was not contested.”

Kleynhans said it was of no use to deny the accused bail, only to have them acquitted later. He was also concerned that the case had dragged on unnecessarily.

“The murder took place on 8 December 2016, the accused were arrested between February and May 2017. With the bail hearing taking this long, how long will the actual case take?” he asked.

The state alleges the seven, together with Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, Napoleon Webster, William Nyanyane and Aphindile Phungone, hacked Sabata Petros Chale to death in Marikana West on December 8, 2016.

Seitsang, Sobopha, Fundiwo, Baqhesi, and Nyenyane were previously denied bail, while Webster was released on a R3,000 bail on July 28, after he approached the North West High Court to appeal the decision to denied him bail. Phungone was also released on R2,000 bail.

Related Stories
Act now to avoid another Marikana 17.8.2017
Stop using Marikana for point-scoring, says ANC 17.8.2017
August 16 must be a public holiday, says Malema 16.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.