South Africa 17.8.2017 04:35 pm

BREAKING: Makhosi Khoza fired from parliament job

Citizen reporter
Makhosi Khoza asks questions during the Public protector interviews on August 11, 2016 in Cape Town, (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Ruvan Boshoff)

The MP has been tireless in her quest to hold public officials accountable.

Outspoken “rebel” ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has been removed by her party as the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration.

In a statement, ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said his office had “received a directive” to remove her because of an irretrievable breakdown of her relationship with other ANC MPs.

Khoza has been clear that she intends to hold public officials accountable and also voted against President Jacob Zuma in the recent no-confidence vote.

Mthembu said that her public utterances had alienated her from her fellow MPs and caused “acrimonious exchanges ” between them.

The ANC has instituted disciplinary procedures against her and Mthembu clarified that she would remain as an MP – for now.

He added that a disciplinary process had also been initiated against the ANC’s study group members who had boycotted Khoza’s portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday.

