 
menu
South Africa 17.8.2017 04:55 pm

Dlamini-Zuma says Grace Mugabe must face the law over assault

ANA
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Zimbabwean first lady allegedly used an electric extension cord to beat up a woman in Sandton last week.

Former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday said Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, who is accused of beating up a young South African model, must face the law.

Answering questions at her book launch, Dlamini-Zuma said women were capable leaders and the bad behaviour of one woman should not be allowed to taint all women.

Grace Mugabe, 52, allegedly used an electric extension cord with a plug at one end to whip 20-year-old Gabriella Engels and her friend after she found them at the hotel where her sons, Robert Jr and Chatunga Bellarmine, were staying since being evicted from their R74 000-a-month Sandton apartment for brawling.

The attack, which left Engels with a gash on the face and bruises to the body, took place on Sunday.

Grace Mugabe, who has been previously accused of beating up reporters in Asia, remains at the centre of a diplomatic riddle as questions over her immunity from prosecution persist.

“Whether one beats another … it is wrong and the law must take its course … but women are capable … they can not be judged on that,” said Dlamini-Zuma, who is in the running to lead the African National Congress (ANC) in December when the party will elect a fresh leadership.

“We are sexist, we are in a patriarchal society, and we must get out of it.”

Dismissing suggestions that Grace Mugabe’s alleged bad behaviour was a blight on women aspiring to lead, the former AU Commission chair said “women are human beings … like anybody else some make mistakes … just like men do”.

President Robert Mugabe, 93, arrived in South Africa late Wednesday for this week’s 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Pretoria. Reports said the nonagenarian arrived earlier than initially planed in order to deal with his wife’s woes.

The South African Police Service said the Zimbabwean first lady had failed to honour agreements to hand herself over leading to speculations that she had slipped out of the country, but it has since been established that she remains holed up at a secret location.

Zimbabwean authorities have told their South African counterparts that Mugabe enjoys diplomatic immunity because she had specific duties at the SADC summit. The matter is with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa.

*Titled the “African Union Commission Under the Leadership of Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma”, the book gives a glimpse of the her work between 15 October 2012 and 14 March 2017, when she handed over the reins to Chadian diplomat, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Related Stories
Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges 17.8.2017
JMPD distance themselves from Grace Mugabe ‘wanted’ flyer 17.8.2017
I know people will trash my daughter, says Gabriella Engels’ mother 17.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.