South Africa 17.8.2017 03:01 pm

JMPD distance themselves from Grace Mugabe ‘wanted’ flyer

ANA

The JMPD wants to categorically and unequivocally place on record that it has not issued a notice for the arrest of Grace Mugabe.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday distanced itself from a “wanted” flyer for Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe.

“The JMPD wants to categorically and unequivocally place on record that it has not issued an form of notice for the arrest of Mrs Grace Mugabe,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

Minnaar said such allegations were viewed in a serious light, and any member of staff found to be implicated in the matter would be charged internally for misconduct.

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened against Mugabe after she allegedly assaulted two women.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrived in Pretoria on Wednesday night, for the 37th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, amidst the controversy surrounding his wife.

Mugabe reportedly arrived earlier than scheduled so that he could intervene in his wife’s matter.

Twenty-year-old model Gabriella Engels has accused Grace Mugabe of assaulting her while she was visiting Mugabe’s sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb. The woman claims the first lady’s bodyguards stood by and watched as Mugabe attacked her.

Engels posted several photos on social media showing a gash in her forehead, which she said was a result of the alleged assault.

