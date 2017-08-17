 
South Africa 17.8.2017 02:59 pm

Snow falls in some KZN towns

Ronelle Mungaroo
Light snowfall photographed by a reader just outside Mooi River. Picture: Estcourt and Midlands News

Light snowfall and sleet were experienced in Mooi River.

Residents in parts of Nottingham Road, Mooi River and the Southern Drakensberg experienced snowfall on Thursday morning, reports the Escourt and Midlands News.

Light snowfall and sleet were experienced in Mooi River, with heavier snow in parts of Nottingham Road, including Fort Nottingham Road.

Delays on the roads were expected as slow-moving traffic was reported in the areas that had experienced snowfall.

Caxton News Service

Joburg EMS on high alert as city braces for cold front

