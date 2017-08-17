Snow falls in some KZN towns

Residents in parts of Nottingham Road, Mooi River and the Southern Drakensberg experienced snowfall on Thursday morning, reports the Escourt and Midlands News.

Light snowfall and sleet were experienced in Mooi River, with heavier snow in parts of Nottingham Road, including Fort Nottingham Road.

Delays on the roads were expected as slow-moving traffic was reported in the areas that had experienced snowfall.

– Caxton News Service

