Zuma condemns threats against CLR right commission leaders

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday called for the respect of Chapter 9 institutions, following reports of threats, harassment, intimidation and insults levelled against the leadership of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

According to a statement from the Presidency, chairperson of the commission Thoko Xaluva-Mkhwanazi has reported that she has received threats and insults based on the investigation they conducted into the commercialisation of religion and the abuse of people’s belief systems in the country. Other members of the commission have also been threatened.

The statement said President Zuma met with the leadership of the CRL this week who presented him the report entitled “The Report of the Hearing on the Commercialization of Religion and Abuse of People’s Belief Systems”.

“Chapter 9 institutions are one of the cornerstones of our democracy. They have been established to strengthen the country’s constitutional democracy and must be respected. The leaders of these institutions must be given the space to exercise their powers and perform their functions without fear,”’ said Zuma.

The President further assured the Commission of government’s support of their work of promoting diversity and social cohesion in the country.

The Presidency said security matters raised by the Commission were being looked into.

“The President, as the Head of State and head of the national executive, will ensure that the issues raised in the report will receive necessary attention,” the statement concluded.