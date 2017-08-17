Police nab six alleged hijackers in KZN

Six alleged hijackers are expected to appear in Umlazi Magistrates’ Court on charges of hijacking, kidnapping and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the men had allegedly been terrorising the community of Umlazi, and were arrested on Wednesday in Folweni and Umlazi by members of the Ethekwini Outer South Cluster.

Mbhele said the suspects were linked to three hijackings in Folweni, Umlazi and Bhekithemba in the past two days.

“Police officials from the eThekwini Outer South Cluster detected a trend of hijacking of vehicles in their area. A multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation was conducted yesterday by various units following up on leads with regards to the identity of the suspects. Their operations yielded positive results when they bust the gang and arrested all of them,” she said.

Police are investigating the possibility that they are behind other hijackings reported in Durban and surrounds.

Thembeka said the suspects allegedly kidnapped two of their victims, but dropped them off at Z section in Umlazi.

“A number of hijacked vehicles were recovered. An unlicensed 9mm pistol as well as a toy gun believed to be the same used during the commission of crimes were recovered from the suspects.

“Some of the stolen property from the victims of crime was also recovered such as wrist watch, car keys, cellphones and liquor.”

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa said: “This is a significant breakthrough and I applaud all those who worked jointly to bust this gang. We are however not relaxing as there is still a lot that needs to be done to break the back of other gangs that are still operating in our space.”